Joey Chestnut will attempt 100 shrimp cocktails in 20 minutes, could you do it?

INDIANAPOLIS — He’s a world-champion competitive eater.

Joey Chestnut will attempt to eat as much shrimp cocktail as he can in 20 minutes Saturday at St. Elmo. He and fellow competitive eating champ Miki Sudo will try to eat 100 servings of shrimp cocktail between the two of them.

Chestnut is doing it to raise $20,000 split evenly among three non-profits: Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent, Gleaners Food Bank and Wheeler Mission.

To watch the livestream of the event click here.

Donations can be made on Eventbrite.