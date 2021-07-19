12th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS — Crew Car Wash and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana are set to partner up once again for the annual Crew for Kids fundraiser. This is the 12th year for the event. The money raised benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, and allows them to fully meet the needs of kids who attend its programs.

FOX59 spoke with Crew Car Wash Executive Vice President Sally Grant and Bridget Feeney with Big Brothers Big Sisters, about the importance of this event, how you can help out and where all the money goes.

For more information on Crew Car Wash and this event, click here.

If you’d like to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, click here.