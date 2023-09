INDIANAPOLIS – Calling all lab-lovers!

Love of Labs Indiana is hosting the 12th annual ‘Labapalooza‘ on Saturday, September 30th.

Attendees will be able to check out vendors, watch demonstrations, play games with their pup and so much more.

Sarah Fredericksen, Labapalooza Event Coordinator and Megan Montague, President of Love of Labs Indiana, tell us more about the event.