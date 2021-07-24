FISHERS – An opportunity to wine and dine in the company of cute animals.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting the 13th annual Wine, Wags & Whiskers event on Saturday, July 31st.

The evening will feature a variety of wines and spirits, as well as delicious finger foods. And best of all? You’ll also be able to meet and hang out with the shelter’s adoptable furry residents!

Wine, Wags & Whiskers kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.