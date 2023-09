Giving students the opportunity to “elevate their excellence.” That’s the goal of the 16th annual CLD College Prep Conference and Career Fair. Mia Black, the College Prep Institute Assistant Director, joined Scott in the studio to share more about what students and their parents can gain from the conference. For more information about the event, click here. For more on the Center for Leadership Development, click here.

