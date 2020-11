INDIANAPOLIS – A popular, annual tradition is going virtual because of the pandemic. This year’s Indy Jazz Fest will feature a four-part concert series, starting Friday, November 13. Additional dates include November 14, then again the following weekend on November 20-21.

FOX59 spoke with Rob Dixon, the artistic director for Indy Jazz Fest, and a talented saxophonist about what fans of the festival can expect.

