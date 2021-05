PLYMOUTH– Last year dairy farmer Jill Houin presented a bottle of milk to Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in victory circle. It’s a beloved race tradition and Jill gets to do it again this year. Jill and fellow dairy farmer Tim Haynes talk to us about the honor of presenting this year.

Tim was last year’s “rookie” milk presenter, but never actually delivered any milk due to COVID so he is doing it this year. For more information, click here.