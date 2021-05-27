2021 “Conquer Paralysis Now Gala” aims to top 2020 fundraising record

INDIANAPOLIS — Arrow McLaren Sp Co-owner Sam Schmidt and his foundation are once again hosting the Conquer Paralysis Now Gala.

Since 2000, the gala has raised funds benefitting spinal cord injury and treatment research. Schmidt himself was paralyzed after an IndyCar crash more than 20 years ago.

Like last year, the gala will be held virtually. Several celebrities, IndyCar drivers and musical performers will take part. The event is free and open to the public, but Schmidt tells FOX59 he wants to break last year’s fundraising record of $550,000.

Daniel Miller talked to Schmidt about the gala, his foundation and his drivers for the upcoming Indy 500. He also brought up a special moment, showing Schmidt dancing with his daughter at her wedding, thanks to remarkable technology.

For more information on the gala, links to watch and Schmidt’s foundation click here.