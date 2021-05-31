2021 IndyPL Summer Reading Program launching next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is just getting underway for a lot of students in central Indiana. A lot of parents may be looking to keep their kids’ minds engaged in learning over the break, rather than risk the infamous summer slide. Indianapolis Public Libraries are gearing up for the 2021 IndyPL Summer Reading Program. FOX59 spoke with Kirsten Weaver, teen programming specialist at the Central Library. She talked about how to sign up and the prizes kids can earn by joining the program. June 7 marks day one of the program.

