One of Central Indiana’s most popular holiday traditions kicks off next Friday and runs through December 30th. We’re talking about Christkindlmarkt in Carmel. This year features new food and gift options.

Market Master, Maria Murphy, and Brian Graham, owner of Four Day Ray Brewing joined FOX59 this morning in studio with the details.



If you’d like a closer look at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt, click Here.