Derick Grant is a former Harlem Globetrotter turned performance mindset coach.Kyle Guy is the 2016 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Lawrence North and NCAA National Champion turned NBA player.Now, the two are teaming up on the hardwood for the “Dizzy Runs Pro-Am” in Noblesville.FOX59 caught up with both of them to learn more about the tourney.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction