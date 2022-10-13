After a two-year hiatus, Indianapolis EMS and the Indy Public Safety Foundation will host its annual Public Safety Memorial Softball Tournament this Saturday, October 15th. The tournament celebrates the lives of private Timothy McCormick and specialist Cody Medley who died tragically in an accident while on duty in 2013.

Indianapolis EMS District Lieutenant Amber Michaels joined FOX59 this morning to share more about the tournament.



You can find more information on the 2022 public safety memorial softball tournament by clicking here.