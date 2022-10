The Indiana Pacers tip off the 2022-23 season with the team’s annual FanJam this Sunday, October 9th. The free event promises to be a lot of fun and gives fans their first chance to see the team with a live scrimmage session.

Danny Lopez with Pacers Sports and Entertainment joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the fun activities planned and how you can get your free ticket.

To get your free ticket and learn more about Sunday’s FanJam, click here.