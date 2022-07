The Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival is now underway!

Witness 150 of “The Greatest Shorts on Earth” from now until Sunday, July 24th with in-person screenings at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, the Indianapolis Art Center and streaming straight to your home.

Director of Marketing at Heartland Film, Jessica Chapman, shares what the festival has to offer its audiences.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction