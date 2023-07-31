Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a progressive disease that affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord. It impacts all the muscles in a person’s body, including those used for breathing, eating and walking. Eight-year-old Graham Vollmer of Westfield is living with SMA while his family works to find cure.

Monday morning, Graham joined FOX59 This Morning along with his mom, Adrienne, and dad, Nick, to talk about the 7th Annual Cure SMA Walk for Graham being held this Saturday, August 5 in Carmel.

