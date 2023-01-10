Tomorrow is National Take the Stairs Day. It promotes taking the stairs to improve your overall health and fitness.

The American Lung Association is also using the day to encourage you to sign up for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb which is back at Salesforce Tower in March – following a two-year absence due to covid.

The Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Indiana, Tanya Husain, joined us this morning to express the importance of the event and keeping up on your lung health.

For more information on the Fight for Air Climb, click here.