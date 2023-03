Applications are now being accepted for the next Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council. The program chooses a group of young people to help amplify youth voices and give input to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

And here to share more about the program is LaMarr Davis II, with the Marion County Commission on Youth, and Xavier Ntamere, a senior at Shortridge High School and current MYLC member, both joined FOX59 this morning to tell us more about the program.