Enjoy a competitive 5K run or a non-competitive run/walk through Broad Ripple Village this fall to benefit the Broad Ripple Village Association. The course snakes around Broad Ripple’s commercial and residential neighborhoods and culminates in a post-race block party!

This year’s race kicks off at 6:30 PM on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Registration is available online or onsite, however pricing increases on the day of the race. The deadline to register and guarantee your race shirt is this Thursday, August 31.

Click here to register.