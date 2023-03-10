There are several opportunities for anyone interested in taking part in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on a seasonal basis. Whether you are a passionate race fan who wants to get involved as a “Yellow Shirt”, a college student looking to gain experience and build your resume, or a member of a 501c3 organization looking to raise funds for your organization, there’s plenty of opportunities for you at IMS!

President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Doug Boles, joined FOX59 in the studio this morning to talk about the many opportunities to get involved.

If you want to get involved, click here for more information.