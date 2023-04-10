There’s an organization in Indianapolis working hard to make our community better and our residents smarter – one speaker at a time.

Steward Speakers brings in African American leaders from around the world to the circle city to help youth, families and adults who rarely have access to these guests – to inform, inspire and invoke conversation about the world we live in. From politics, sports to medicine – they are all represented.

Matthew Steward, president and founder of Steward Speakers and managing partner Kimberly Bostic joined FOX59 this morning to share who this year’s guest speaker will be and to share more about the gala.

