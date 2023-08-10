PACE, or the Public Action in Correctional Effort, is hosting the annual Summer of Recovery Tour. PACE is a group that helps many men and women coming out of incarceration find their next step in life.

This Saturday, August 12, the Summer of Recovery Tour is stopping at Indy’s Riverside Park. Hear the stories of Recovery Champions and learn about resources available through local and state agencies. It all kicks off at 12:30 PM with a 5-K followed by a concert celebrating addiction recovery in Indiana.

For more information on the Summer of Recovery Tour, click here.