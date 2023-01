It’s the Midwest’s largest black-tie fundraising event and wildly popular. Of course, we’re talking about Zoobilation- the Indianapolis Zoo’s lavish party with a purpose.

t’s being held on Friday, June 9th and tickets for this year’s event go on sale tomorrow at 9 AM.

Cody Mattox, a Public Relations Specialist with the Zoo, joined FOX59 this morning with details.

Again, tickets go on sale at 9 AM tomorrow! You can get yours by clicking here.