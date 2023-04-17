Fishers parents- are you interested in giving your son or daughter an opportunity to better understand how law enforcement works, build relationships with your local police department and the community?

In June- your child could work side by side with Fishers Police at their 21st Fishers Police Teen Academy along with the Fishers FOP and the Fishers YMCA, for free!

Chief Edward Gebhart with the Fishers Police Department, and Cam Theobald – a former participant in the teen academy – joined FOX59 this morning to tell us more about the academy.

If you’re interested in registering for the Fishers Police Teen Academy, click here.