Happening Friday, Dec. 15th — Hoosiers can give blood and experience the ultimate football experience at the 24th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive. The event is presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts, featuring appearances by Blue autograph signings, on field experiences and the Colts Cheerleaders. For a full list of what will be offered to donors and to sign up, visit the website here.

