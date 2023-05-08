Jeep owners listen up – there’s an event happening on July 8th – where you can take your jeep and show it off, all while helping raise money for a great cause. The event is called “Jeep Jammin’ For the Hoosier Burn Camp” and it’s happening at Foster Park in Kokomo this July.

Coordinator of Jeep Jam and a Kokomo Firefighter, Scott McKay as well as the Executive Director of Hoosier Burn Camp, Mark Koopman, joined FOX59 Monday morning to share more about the important cause it supports.

For more information about the event on their Facebook page, just click here.