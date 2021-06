INDIANAPOLIS – The 4th annual Garfield Park Arts & Music Festival is set to get underway Saturday, June 26th. The event runs from 4-10 p.m. and is free. FOX59 spoke with Kavita Mahoney, manager of the Garfield Park Arts Center, and Jody Friend, the event’s founder, about what people can expect if they are heading out.

For more information on the festival, click here