As Christmas inches closer and closer, the 51st annual Holiday Mart starts next week. The mega shopping event hosted by the Junior League of Indianapolis is held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Not only can you find great gifts for the loved ones on your list, you can also shop for a good cause.

President of the Junior League, Stephanie Flittner, and Asia Coffee of Cakes by Coffee joined FOX59 this morning with more.



For more information on the holiday mart, click here.