The 56th Annual CBIZ Somerset Penrod Arts Fair, and 10th annual Annual Merchants Bank of Indiana “Evening with Penrod” are both happening this week. Bryan Strawbridge, the Penrod Arts Fair Chair, and a member of the Penrod Art Society joined Angela in the studio to share more about both events. For more information on the Evening with Penrod, click here. For additional details on the Penrod Arts Fair, click here.

