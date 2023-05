It’s a tasty tradition held on Monument Circle every year– the Indy Strawberry Festival is now in its 57th year. It’s put on by Christ Church Cathedral and the sweet event benefits Central Indiana communities.

Director of Communications for the Cathedral, Elise Shrock, and a board member for “Cathedral Women, Emily Shrock, joined FOX59 Tuesday morning with more details about this year’s event.

You can learn more about the festival by clicking here.