Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett was killed in the line of duty in March of 2018 while chasing a suspect with his K-9 partner Brik. A year later, his widow, Jen Pickett, held a “Deputy Pickett Remembrance Day,” which has since become an annual event.

Jen’s goal is to allow people to honor Jake’s memory while making a difference. This year’s Remembrance Day is coming up on March 4th.

Jen joined FOX59 on the red couch this morning for the first time to talk about the remembrance day, the organization she founded following her husband’s death and how Jake’s K-9 partner is doing now.

