It’s one of the biggest and best holiday traditions this time of year in Central Indiana – the 76th annual Irvington Halloween festival. There’s a lot of fun activities starting this weekend that you can take part in.

Kami Nielsen, the assistant Halloween festival director, as well as the director of the Halloween Ball, Kyla Thompson, joined FOX59 this morning to share what the festival has to offer and what you can look forward to.

For a look at the complete schedule of Halloween events in Irvington, click here.