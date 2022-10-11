Hoo… Hoo… Who is excited for the annual Eagle Creek Park Owl Fest? The popular event is back for the 7th year.

It’s happening Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd and you’re invited. All the family,-friendly festivities are free with park admission.

Donna Riner is the assistant manager of the Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center. She joined FOX59 this morning to tell us what new activities you can expect to find this year.



