The 7Th Running of Indiana Sports Corp’s Indy Ultimate Walk/Run is set for Saturday, September 10th. It’s a cool way to get an inside look at some of the best sports venues and cultural spots in downtown Indy while enjoying a fun day of fitness.

Brett Kramer, the director of public relations for Indiana Sports Corp, joined FOX59 this morning to tell us what opportunities this year’s route has to offer participants.



For more information about the event or to sign up for the event, click here.