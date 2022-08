He’s only eight years old, but Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is already a successful businessman. He’s got a thriving t-shirt business featuring his very own “you’re cool” design. The third grader’s success can be attributed to hard work and persistence, especially when it came to his parents.

FOX59 caught up with Lincoln and his mom, Nikki, to learn more about his t-shirts.



Lincoln has a website for his t-shirt business you can find by clicking here, or visit his Facebook page here.