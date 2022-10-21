For years Fred Glass was a regular on Fox 59 in his role as Indiana University’s athletic director. He has recently embarked on a new journey, where he hopes to make a big impact in the lives of Hoosiers across much of the state. Glass joined Angela in the studio to talk about his new role, and what led him to the position. For more information on Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction