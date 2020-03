Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - Do not forget to set your clock forward one hour on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time kicks in at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8.

For a lot of people, losing that hour of sleep can be a difficult adjustment. Dr. Stephanie Stahl works with the IU Health Sleep Disorders Center. She stopped by FOX59 to offer some advice to help soften the blow of springing forward.