INDIANAPOLIS– The Academy Awards are April 25th and that doesn’t just mean winning a coveted golden statue. It also means swag bags for Hollywood’s elite.

For nearly 20 years the company “Distinctive Assets” has been delivering the “Everyone Wins” gift bags to the top 25 Oscar nominees.

This year’s bag includes two of Oprah’s favorite things, luxury skincare, indulgent chocolates and much more. We talk to the founder of “Distinctive Assets,” Lash Fary.