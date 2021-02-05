New recovery home in Hendricks County is accepting applicants

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– The opioid epidemic continues to plague many parts of the country, including Indiana.

One Hendricks County mom experienced first-hand how opioids affect families.

When Cindy Whyde’s son became addicted to heroin in high school, she looked everywhere for the best resources to help him.

During her son’s rehabilitation, Whyde saw where recovery homes could be improved.

She, as well as her husband, decided to take it upon themselves to be the positive change and created their own recovery home in Plainfield.

The home opened Feb. 1 and is accepting male applicants.

