INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a massive need for professionals and therapists to help young children with autism develop. “Applied Behavior Analysis” therapists can play a big role in helping them learn and grow. We sat down with Dr. Kristin McCoy, the director of ABA services at Damar Services, Inc. to go over the services available, and how to get involved in this career path. If you’d like to learn more, just head to the organization’s website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction