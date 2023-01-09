Tonight’s the night. The Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

At last check- #1 ranked Georgia is a 12 ½ point favorite against 3rd ranked TCU; But anything can happen when the teams battle it out at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this evening.

We wanted to see if we could predict the winner, so we invited Amazon John with Silly Safaris to join us. He brought along a skunk named Abraham Stinkin’ to make the prediction – and he chose Georgia to take home the title.

To learn more about Silly Safaris and to book an appearance, click here.

