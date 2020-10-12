ACS’ Making Strides event seeing changes during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as it always does, the American Cancer Society is holding its “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk. This year, it will look different because of the pandemic. Officials say the changes will not take away from their overall mission.

FOX59 spoke with Tatijana Narwold, the manager of community development with Making Strides, about the changes coming this year, and how you can help.

For more information on this year’s event taking place in Indianapolis, click here