Actors from theatre of Indiana host drive-in concert

INDIANAPOLIS– Music fans are invited to hop in their cars and head down to the drive-in.

The actors theatre of Indiana is presenting three outdoor drive-in concerts at the Monon Square Shopping Center in Carmel Friday, September 18. Cynthia Collins is the co-founder and artistic director of ATI. She gives us a look at what you can expect. For more information head to their website.

