INDIANAPOLIS– Here’s something you may not have noticed lately, “for sale” signs. You can hardly find them anywhere. That’s because today’s housing inventory is the lowest its been in more than 30 years.

What does that mean for people trying to buy a home? What do you need to do to snag that dream listing before it’s gone? We talk to one of Indy’s 2020 top ranked realtor to find out. Mike Deck is managing broker for Team Deck.