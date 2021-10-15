After tearful farewell when Carson Wentz left Eagles, fan gets to come see quarterback play in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Carson Wentz’s biggest fans is coming to see him play against the Texans.

Giovanni Hamilton made a video of a tearful goodbye when his favorite player left the Philadelphia Eagles to come play for the Colts.

The post went viral, and after seeing it, Wentz said he would bring Gio to Indy to see a Colts game.

The pair have met a few times, back when Wentz still played for the Eagles and kept in touch.

Gio is from the Philly area and follows Philly sports. He says he fell in love with football back in 2016, which was Carson’s first year with the team. And he really admired his rehab and recovery from when he tore his ACL in 2017.

“I’m just excited to catch up with him. I haven’t talked with him face to face in years. And I can’t wait to just go and see him again,” Hamilton said.

The pair have met a few times in person and kept up with each other.

They made a zoom call a few months ago, but this weekend is the first time in a while they’ll be reunited.

“It means a lot to me because he is my hero. I idolize him. For him to want to fly me out to let me come see him play in Indy is such a big deal to me because I idolize him.”

He’s also hoping the Colts can pull off a victory.

“It would mean a lot. it would just make the trip perfect.”

While he’ll be rooting for the Colts this weekend, Gio is still loyal to his hometown teams. He runs a Philly sports podcast, where he mostly discusses The Eagles.

Gio says he didn’t look anything up about the city because he wants it all to be a surprise. But he did mention that he’s seen lots of Blue’s videos on social media and says it would be an honor to be pied in the face.