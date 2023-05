Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources has been helping Hoosiers with physical, social, emotional and cognitive issues for nearly 40 years. Now you can help them, especially if you like to golf. Agape is hosting its annual “Par for the Horse” golf outing on Tuesday, June 6. Executive Director Stephanie Amick joined Daniel on the red couch to share more. For more information, click here and here.

