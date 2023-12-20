INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is full of celebrations, much of which, mau include alcohol.

And, for those walking through the road of recovery, the holidays can be a heavy load.

Indianapolis’ Recovery Centers of America CEO, and Alumni Coordinator share more on how you can avoid the temptation of alcohol now, and all year round.

Plus, Sam Schedib shares his story on recovery, what helped him seek help, and his advice for those looking for a way out.

