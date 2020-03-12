Alzheimer’s facts and figures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Alzheimer's Association releases its latest statistics and numbers on the disease. It's a tool that can help both loved ones and people disagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Stephanie Laskey, program director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter, stopped by Fox59 to chat about the report.

"This was a survey of primary care physicians," began Laskey. "What it really revealed was that the medical infrastructure is not prepared to handle the aging population. We know that the population is getting older, and we know that age is the number one risk factor for Alzheimer's disease."

You can watch the interview to learn more about the current state of Alzheimer's disease in Indiana.

If you want more information, you are encouraged to call the Alzheimer's Association at 1-800-272-3900.

.