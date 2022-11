This Saturday, November 5th, the American Cancer Society will host its annual Discovery Ball in Indianapolis. The premier event raises funds for the society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. FOX59’s very own Beairshelle Edme will emcee this year’s gala, too.

Executive Director Brad Burk joined FOX59 this morning to share the details about the fundraiser.

To learn how you can bid on the silent auction, click here.