INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers are ready to take on Nashville, Indiana for a music festival like no other.

Amplify Nashville is hosted by Brown County Music Center and it set to showcase aspiring musicians who will perform their latest music to help benefit a local charity.

Amplify Nashville spokesperson, Corey Flick joins FOX59 to share the importance of this festival.

Plus a performance by Sarah Menefee with King Bee and the Stingers, and Cody Ikerd of Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders.

Click here for more information on the event and get tickets!