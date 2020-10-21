Analysis of first gubernatorial debate with Dr. Laura Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS – The first gubernatorial debate of 2020 is in the books. Three candidates are vying for your vote on November 3.

Republican Incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater met for a somewhat virtual debate. It lasted for an hour, with each candidate getting one minute to discuss each topic, and received 30-second rebuttals when requested.

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Laura Wilson, a political science professor with the University of Indianapolis to get her perspective on how the debate went and to break down the candidates’ responses to certain topics.